Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About Chris Paul Tonight

Chris Paul has been one of the best players in the NBA during the Phoenix Suns’ run to the Finals, though Game 4 hasn’t gone very well.

The All-NBA point guard is having a pretty rough contest. Phoenix is leading Milwaukee late in the third quarter, though it’s been a tough game for Paul.

Paul, 36, is 3 for 8 from the field with 6 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds, 3 turnovers and 3 personal fouls. That’s hardly the type of game the Suns have come to expect from Paul. He’ll likely need to be much better in the fourth quarter in order to give his team a chance at a win.

NBA fans have taken to social media to joke that it must be ‘Cliff Paul’ on the floor for the Western Conference champions tonight.

What is going on with Chris Paul?? Can’t tell if CP3 or Cliff Paul is playing tonight pic.twitter.com/jS0lXwx3ju — Alvar (@_AlexRealMadrid) July 15, 2021

Suns might be better off with Cliff Paul playing at point for the Suns over CP3 with the way he’s playing in this game #PHXvsMIL pic.twitter.com/g4CGyvxU9S — TG 💙🧡🏀 (@NYKReppin) July 15, 2021

Cliff Paul out there tonight 😂 pic.twitter.com/78rbXIllW0 — Chris Burnette (@Chrisburnette68) July 15, 2021

The Suns will need Chris Paul to show up in the fourth quarter.

Phoenix leads Milwaukee, 2-1, in the NBA Finals, though the Bucks could be on the verge of tying things up this evening.

Game 4 of the NBA Finals can be seen on ABC.