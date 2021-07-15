The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About Chris Paul Tonight

Chris Paul during a Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns game.PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JANUARY 23: Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns reacts during overtime of the NBA game against the Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns Arena on January 23, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Nuggets defeated the Suns 120-112. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Chris Paul has been one of the best players in the NBA during the Phoenix Suns’ run to the Finals, though Game 4 hasn’t gone very well.

The All-NBA point guard is having a pretty rough contest. Phoenix is leading Milwaukee late in the third quarter, though it’s been a tough game for Paul.

Paul, 36, is 3 for 8 from the field with 6 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds, 3 turnovers and 3 personal fouls. That’s hardly the type of game the Suns have come to expect from Paul. He’ll likely need to be much better in the fourth quarter in order to give his team a chance at a win.

NBA fans have taken to social media to joke that it must be ‘Cliff Paul’ on the floor for the Western Conference champions tonight.

The Suns will need Chris Paul to show up in the fourth quarter.

Phoenix leads Milwaukee, 2-1, in the NBA Finals, though the Bucks could be on the verge of tying things up this evening.

Game 4 of the NBA Finals can be seen on ABC.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.