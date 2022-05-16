Chris Paul Has Already Made A Decision On Next Season

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 11: Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns reacts against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half in Game Three of the NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on July 11, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Chris Paul is dead set on being back with the Phoenix Suns next season.

The Suns got upset by the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night in Game 7 as they lost at home, 123-90. The Mavericks will now take on the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.

Paul spoke after the loss and is ready to run it back next season.

“We’ll be right back here next year," Paul said. "I'm not retiring."

Paul didn't have his best game for the Suns on Sunday night. He finished with only 10 points and four assists even though he played 30 minutes.

He also wasn't himself for most of this series. Before this game, he had less than 10 points in two of the last three Suns games against the Mavericks.

We'll have to see what changes the Suns decide to make over the offseason.