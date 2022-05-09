Breaking: Punishment Announced For Fans In Chris Paul Incident

DALLAS, TX - MAY 8: Devin Booker #1 and Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns talk together during the game against the Dallas Mavericks during Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 8, 2022 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images) Glenn James/Getty Images

The fans involved in the incident surrounding Chris Paul and his family will not be attending any more Mavericks games for the rest of the year.

Just moments ago, the Dallas Mavericks released a statement to announce the punishment for the fans who were involved.

Two fans reportedly gave "unwanted hugs" to Paul's family during Sunday's game and they'll be banned from American Airlines Center until 2023, as a result.

"American Airlines Center and Dallas Mavericks security and executives have concluded the investigation into the incident involving the Paul family," the statement reads, via NBA insider Shams Charania. "Two unruly fans attempted to give unwanted hugs and have conversations with members of the Paul family on the public concourse of American Airlines Center. AAC security responded immediately once notified by the family and the fans were swiftly ejected from the game.

"The fans involved in the incident will not be allowed to return to the arena until 2023."

Paul had his say about the matter on Twitter on Sunday night.

"Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families….f—k that!!," he said.

The Mavericks and Suns play Game 5 on Tuesday night. The series is tied at two games apiece.