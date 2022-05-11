Chris Paul Reacts To The Tough Brittney Griner Situation

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 11: Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns reacts against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half in Game Three of the NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on July 11, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

NBA star Chris Paul is really hoping Brittney Griner can come back to the United States ASAP.

The Suns point guard walked into Footprint Arena on Tuesday night rocking a shirt with Brittney Griner on it as his way to support her.

She's still being detained in Russia and has a scheduled hearing on May. 19.

"This isn't just an NBA or WNBA thing, I think everyone just wants her home," Paul said.

The Suns kept decals on the court before Game 5 of their series against the Mavericks to honor Griner as she remains detained.

Griner was arrested by Russian officials in February because they found hashish oil in her luggage. If she's convicted on those charges, she could face 5-10 years in a Russian prison.

We'll provide more updates on Griner's situation when they're made avilable.