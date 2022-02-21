The Spun

Breaking: Suns Announce Significant Chris Paul Injury

The Phoenix Suns have some breathing room at the top of the Western Conference and they’re going to need it moving forward.

On Sunday, the Phoenix Suns announced that All-Star point guard Chris Paul has suffered a thumb injury that will sideline him for six to eight weeks.

Paul, one of the best point guards in the NBA, has the Suns leading the Western Conference this season. Phoenix, coming off an NBA Finals appearance last season, looks like the frontrunner to win it all this year.

Unfortunately, the Suns will have to play without Paul moving forward.

“Phoenix Suns say Chris Paul suffered a right thumb avulsion fracture and will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks,” Chris Haynes tweeted.

Paul suffered the thumb injury right before the All-Star Break.

The Suns point guard is expected to play a couple of minutes tonight, likely just so he can get an honorary assist or two.

The Suns are 48-10 on the year, good for first place in the Western Conference.

