Chris Russo Has Absurd College Football Playoff Prediction

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: SiriusXM host Chris "Mad Dog" Russo appears at a SiriusXM Town Hall with Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred (not pictured) at The Library of Congress on July 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for SiriusXM,)

Chris "Mad Dog" Russo is known to have some out there sports takes and he kept it on-brand on Wednesday's "First Take" appearance.

Debating with Stephen A. Smith and Paul Finebaum, Russo predicted USC and TCU would be ranked above LSU is they win out. Even if Brian Kelly's Tigers were to beat Georgia in the SEC Championship game.

“I think you’ve got to take USC and TCU,” Russo said, pointing to LSU’s 2 losses. "... The one USC loss is on a 2-point conversion for crying out loud!"

“If they beat Georgia, Doggie, I don’t know about that,” Stephan A. replied. Before Finebaum could no longer hold his tongue

“Dog, we’ve had a 2-week love affair, but it’s over man,” Finebaum jumped in.

“Stephen A’s 100% right, that’s outrageous. You’re talking about a win over Alabama, they’ll be in the top 5 or 6. And a win over Georgia, the No. 1 team in the country in Georgia? C’mon Dog. That’s a ludicrous statement to make when you consider what LSU has to deal with. And the committee puts a high premium on these championship games. So they’re going to slide it over. There’s not a lot of precedent because we’ve never had a 2-[loss] team.”