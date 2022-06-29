Chris Russo Has Blunt Message For Kyrie Irving

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: SiriusXM host Chris "Mad Dog" Russo appears at a SiriusXM Town Hall with Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred (not pictured) at The Library of Congress on July 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for SiriusXM,)

Chris Russo went in on Kyrie Irving during Wednesday morning's episode of First Take.

Irving has been in the headlines a lot throughout the last week since there was a lot of speculation that he'd be on a different team next year.

He put all of that to bed on Monday when he agreed to opt-in to his $37 million player option for next season.

Despite Irving still being a Brooklyn Net going into next season, Russo doesn't think any team wants him.

"There is no way a Knick fan wanted to root for Kyrie Irving," Russo said. "I have been here for 40 years doing radio, the Knicks fans wanted nothing to do with Kyrie Irving. I don't know if he had that many options. I don’t know what team wants him because there are so many distractions and so many things you have to put up with."

The Nets are going to have to put up with him for at least one more season.

Irving played in 29 games last season and averaged 27 points and nearly assists per game.