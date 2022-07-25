Chris Russo To Hall Of Fame: Sports Media World Reacts

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: SiriusXM host Chris "Mad Dog" Russo appears at a SiriusXM Town Hall with Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred (not pictured) at The Library of Congress on July 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for SiriusXM,)

Chris "Mad Dog" Russo has been at this radio thing for a long, long time.

As one half of "Mike and the Mad Dog," Russo helped rule afternoon sports talk for nearly two decades on New York's WFAN 660, before transitioning into a highly successful solo career.

On Monday, Russo was rewarded with an induction into the Radio Hall of Fame as part of its 2022 class.

The sports media world reacted to Russo's honor across social media.

"Well done and well deserved brother!!!" commented CBS analyst and former NFL QB Rich Gannon.

"A pioneer and true legend!" tweeted JT The Brick. "Well deserved! Hall of Famer!"

"Congrats Mad Dog!" tweeted ESPN Radio's Courtney Cronin. "So richly deserved!"

"Listen to him all the time," shared Hank Haney. "Mad Dog is the best!"



"No one will say 'he’s a compiler,'" remarked fellow New York radio personality Frank Isola.

"That's a good job by Chris," tweeted SiriusXM's Lance Medow.

An awesome honor for a man who helped change sports radio forever.