Chris Sale Video Goes Viral: MLB World Reacts

BOSTON, MA - APRIL 15: Chris Sale #41 of the Boston Red Sox reacts as he walks to the dugout after pitching the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on April 15, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. All players are wearing #42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day.(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)Not

Not even a minor league baseball game is safe from Chris Sale's anger.

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old pitcher made a rehab start for the Boston Red Sox's Triple-A affiliate in Worcester. The lefty allowed one run in 3.2 innings with five strikeouts, but he also issued five walks.

Although rehab outings are mostly about making sure a player is healthy and ramping up to big-league action, the imperfect tune-up bothered Sale so much that he destroyed the team's locker room area.

As many fans alluded to, this isn't the first time Sale's frustrations have made news. He once cut up Chicago White Sox throwback uniforms that weren't to his satisfaction.

Sale was also highly critical of the White Sox front office when Adam LaRoche retired after the team asked to limit his 14-year-old son's clubhouse access.

Many other fans noted the sharp contrast from another ace's recent minor league outing. While working his way back to the New York Mets, Max Scherzer treated Double-A players to a steak and lobster dinner that ran north of $7,000. He also bought everyone AirPods and presumably did not trash the place before leaving.

It's a bad look for the seven-time All-Star, whose $30 million salary is substantially more than every minor league player and staffer on Worchester will make combined. Hopefully Sale at least covers the costs to repair the damage he caused.