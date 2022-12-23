Look: Chris Simms' 2021 Quarterback Rankings Going Viral

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 04: NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms (R) speaks during a segment prior to the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 04, 2022 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

Leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, Chris Simms had Zach Wilson ranked as the No. 1 quarterback prospect. He had the BYU product ranked ahead of Trevor Lawrence, Mac Jones, Justin Fields and Trey Lance.

Simms even compared Wilson to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the pre-draft process.

"As for the Jets, this likely means they’re all-in on Zach Wilson, which I obviously approve of," Simms tweeted in April of 2021. "My #1 QB in this draft, feels like I am watching Mahomes again. Exceptional throwing, best arm in the draft, amazing off-schedule."

It's safe to say Simms' takes on Wilson have aged poorly.

In 22 games, Wilson has completed just 55.2 percent of his passes and has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns.

Lawrence and Fields, meanwhile, are having really productive sophomore seasons.

Simms defended Wilson when he was benched in favor of Mike White earlier this year.

After seeing the Jets bench Wilson for Chris Streveler on Thursday night, it's hard to envision a scenario where he's the team's Week 1 starter in 2023.