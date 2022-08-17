Chris Simms Confirms Troubling Jimmy Garoppolo Report

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 22: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers passes during the 4th quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

There's been a concerning report floating around about San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo the last couple of days.

According to Mike Silver of The San Francisco Chronicle, Garoppolo would "disappear" in most offseasons and not return until the offseason programs. That included the 2018 offseason after Garoppolo signed a five-year $137.5 million extension.

NBC's Chris Simms confirmed that report when he was chatting with ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio.

"I know so many people out there in San Francisco that said Kyle couldn't keep track of it," Simms said. "I've heard this from players, ex-coaches there. He goes off the radar all the time. Nobody can get in contact with him."

This could scare interested teams away as Garoppolo is still on the trade market with only a few weeks to go until the regular season starts.

He's not expected to play this season after Trey Lance was announced as the starter before training camp got underway.