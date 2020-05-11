Chris Simms Reveals He Heard Crazy Browns-Seahawks Trade Rumor

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is probably one of the most-untouchable players in the NFL, but a couple of years ago, his name was being floated in trade rumors.

That’s what NBC analyst Chris Simms revealed this morning, anyway. He said there was a wild Seahawks-Browns rumor floating around before the 2018 NFL Draft.

Simms said that before the 2018 NFL Draft, Seattle was rumored to have offered Wilson to Cleveland in exchange for the No. 1 overall pick, presumably to take either Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold.

The trade didn’t happen, of course. The Browns held onto the pick and took Mayfield at No. 1 overall. Wilson has remained with the Seahawks and, outside of Patrick Mahomes, is probably the most-untouchable player in the league.

Wilson and the Seahawks were involved in contract negotiations at the time, so perhaps this was just a negotiating ploy by Seattle.

Or, maybe it’s really true, and the Seahawks were in love with Mayfield or Darnold and would’ve been ready to move on from Wilson.

Regardless of if it’s true or not, it didn’t happen, and that’s a good thing for the Seahawks.

Wilson will hope to lead Seattle to another Super Bowl as we head into the 2020 season.