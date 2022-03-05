Chris Simms Has Surprising Pick For NFL’s Best Player

The Spun

Former NFL quarterback-turned-analyst Chris Simms has named his best player in football.

Believe it or not, that player is not named Aaron Rodgers or Patrick Mahomes. Simms believes Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has taken over as the premier talent in the league.

“He’s the best player in football,” Simms said. “To me, the last two years, he’s outplayed Patrick Mahomes.”

Allen has taken massive strides forward since he was drafted with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 draft. After a season that saw him put up career-high, MVP-contending numbers in 2020, the Bills re-signed him on a massive six-year, $258 million extension deal prior to his fourth NFL campaign.

This past season, he put up another solid year of stats with 4,407 yards, 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions through the air, and a career-high 763 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

In one of the matchups of the season, Josh Allen and the Bills fell to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in a thrilling 42-36 overtime loss. Allen logged 329 yards, four passing touchdowns and zero interceptions compared to Mahomes’ 378 yards, four total touchdowns and zero interceptions.

What do you think of Simms’ take?

