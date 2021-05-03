Chris Simms Names 3 Teams That ‘Killed’ The NFL Draft

Which teams had the best 2021 NFL Draft?

Three teams stand out to NBC Sports NFL analyst Chris Simms. The former NFL quarterback turned analyst named three teams that “killed” this year’s draft.

According to Simms, the following three franchises dominated the 2021 NFL Draft:

Jets

Jaguars

Dolphins

The reasoning for the Jets and Jaguars is pretty similar – both teams got what Simms believes is a franchise quarterback in Zach Wilson and Trevor Lawrence, respectively. Simms also believes that the Jets and Jaguars added needed protection and weapons for their young quarterbacks.

When it comes to the Dolphins, Simms believes the AFC East franchise added significant help for their young quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa. Miami drafted former Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in the first round.

3 teams who killed the draft:

-Jets: Got their franchise QB & weapons to help him succeed

-Jaguars: Ditto, plus got 2 of my top DBs (Tyson Campbell, Andre Cisco).

-Dolphins: Support for Tua at WR, T, TE. Plus my top edge rusher (Jaelan Phillips) & a great safety (Jevon Holland). — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) May 3, 2021

Earlier on Sunday, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper named the team with the worst 2021 NFL Draft. He believes the Steelers had the worst performance.

“This one is tough for me because I’m a big fan of Najee Harris (24) but am almost always against taking a running back in the first round,” he said. “And when I look at this Pittsburgh roster, I see bigger holes. Offensive line, corner, edge rusher — could the team have gotten better value at another position?”

Draft grades are often wrong, of course, but they’re still fun to analyze.