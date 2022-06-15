Chris Simms Names The Best Quarterback In The NFL Right Now

BEREA, OH - AUGUST 6: Football Night In America NBC Reporter Chris Simms talk with wide reciever Odell Beckham Jr. #13 after the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 6, 2019 at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Chris Simms has his pick for who is the best quarterback in the NFL right now.

The best part? It's not Patrick Mahomes. Simms went a bit bold and tweeted that Josh Allen is the best in the league at this moment.

"#1 Josh Allen He is the best QB in the NFL right now. There is no doubt. He has the most dynamic arm in football and no one is asked to carry their team more on a weekly basis," Simms tweeted.

Allen was a menace for the Bills last season and almost got them back to the AFC Championship Game. He finished the season with 4,407 yards through the air, 36 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions.

He then put on a performance for the ages against Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs before his victory was snatched right from his hands.

Before the Chiefs won, Allen racked up 329 yards passing and four touchdowns.

He'll look to prove Simms right this upcoming season as the Bills have Super Bowl aspirations.