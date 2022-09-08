Chris Simms Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction

ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 26: San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks with Pro Football Talk Radio's Mike Florio and Chris Simms during the 2018 NFL Annual Meetings at the Ritz Carlton Orlando, Great Lakes on March 26, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by B51/Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Former NFL quarterback and current analyst Chris Simms has revealed his Super Bowl pick for the 2022 season.

The ProFootballTalk personality believes this year's title game will be a rematch of the Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl in 2019 — with the same result.

Simms has Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City squad returning to the top of the NFL food chain with a win over a new-look San Francisco squad.

"My predictions for the 2022 NFL season. Rematch of Super Bowl from 3 years ago. Same result too. I think Chiefs will be a team on a mission this year. Love the variety of their offense & defensive improvements. Could see them shoving the Jersey state bird in everyone's face," he wrote on Twitter.

Taking the Chiefs as this year's Super Bowl champ certainly isn't an unpopular opinion heading into the 2022 season, but having the 49ers in the title game is undoubtedly a hotter take.

Much of the Niners' 2022 success rides on the performance of first-year quarterback starter Trey Lance. San Francisco made it to the NFC Championship with Jimmy Garoppolo at the helm last season, so does Lance put them over the conference championship hump?

