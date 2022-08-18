Chris Simms Shares What He's Heard About Jimmy Garoppolo

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 24: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers scrambles with the ball during their NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

Some issues with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo have surfaced today that may cast him in a very different light.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Garoppolo has been so aloof that he has repeatedly ignored messages from coaches from time to time ever since the team gave him his historic contract extension several years ago.

On Thursday, NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms revealed that his sources have confirmed the report. He said that Garoppolo has a habit of going "off radar all the time" to the point that coaches have to practically do wellness checks on him.

"I've heard this from players, ex-coaches there. He goes off radar all the time. Nobody can get in contact with him," Simms said on ProFootballTalk. "They had to drive to his house and knock on his door 'Hello? Are you alive??'"

This report seems dubious for one big reason though: If this were such a problem for literal years, it seems like it would have been more obvious or well-publicized first.

Maybe the 49ers went above and beyond to hide the fact that their star quarterback was literally ducking them for multiple offseasons. But that would make the timing of this report coming out all the more suspicious.

One thing is for sure: This report is not going to increase Garoppolo's value as he and the team try to find a trading partner.

