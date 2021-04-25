Chris Weidman’s Wife Shares Update After Brutal Injury

The wife of MMA fighter Chris Weidman has shared an update on his status following the gruesome leg injury at UFC 261 on Saturday night.

Weidman, 36, suffered a nasty leg injury seconds into his bout against Uriah Hall on Saturday evening. Weidman’s leg appeared to snap on a leg kick early in the fight against Hall.

The veteran UFC fighter had to be taken out of the arena on a stretcher.

Weidman’s wife shared an update on his status on Sunday afternoon.

“Well that was horrible. Freak things happen in life and plans get crushed. It’s been a lonnnggg day but so happy to finally see this man of mine post surgery. Everything went well thank you Lord!” she wrote on Instagram.

“My heart breaks for my husband because I know the work and dedication that he puts into his training everyday and the great man that he is, so I only want the best for him. While this absolutely sucks in the moment and for some weeks to come, we are completely overwhelmed by the love and support we have far and wide and are very aware how blessed we are. All of that overpowers the awfulness of this situation. We are blown away by our friends and family offering to hop on flights to come help us without hesitation. We are so grateful and love you all!! It’s been a crazy year so far but us Weidmans are a force and covered in Grace and Mercy everyday! We were reminded this year how precious each day is and I am so thankful to be spending another day on earth next to my love even if it’s in a hospital room far from home.”

That is good to hear.

Hopefully we will eventually see Weidman back in the octagon fully healthy.