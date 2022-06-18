Christen Harper, Jared Goff Announce Major Personal News

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: Jared Goff and Christen Harper attend The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic)

Last month, Christen Harper celebrated the launch of the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. This month, she got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Jared Goff.

Harper and Goff have been linked together since early 2019. On Thursday, they officially took the next step in their relationship.

It wasn't until Saturday when Harper shared the news with her followers on Instagram. She posted a video from their special day with the caption: "6.16.22 can't wait for forever with you."

Shortly after Goff got down on one knee, the happy couple went back to their home where they were greeted by their closest friends, including fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Katie Austin.

Check it out:

Countless people have congratulated Harper on Instagram over the past hour.

"Omg! Congrats gorgeous," Olivia Culpo wrote.

"Ah! Love you guys," Camille Kostek said. "Congrats."

This is certainly a nice way for Goff to spend his time off before he returns to Detroit for the start of training camp, that's for sure.

Congratulations to Goff and Harper on their engagement.