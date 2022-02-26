If you’re looking for a bit of inspiration in your life, look no further than Christian Eriksen and the miraculous journey he’s been on over the past year.

Last year, Eriksen collapsed on the field during one of Denmark’s Euro 2020 matches. A medical team tended to the Denmark midfielder on the field and prevented a tragedy from occurring by saving his life.

Now 259 days later, Eriksen took another significant step forward in his journey.

On Saturday, the Denmark midfielder played in his first game since suffering cardiac arrest last year. He received a standing ovation.

“Inspirational: 259 days after suffering a heart attack on-field and collapsing with world watching, Christian Eriksen takes the field for first time, with an Implantable Cardioverter Defribillator. Godspeed to him, bringing the kind of Joy world needs right now,” one fan tweeted.

“259 days after that terrible day… Christian Eriksen is back! ❤️🇩🇰 #Eriksen,” a fan wrote. “Time for standing ovation. What a moment!”

“Christian Eriksen returns to play his first competitive football match since his cardiac arrest at the Euros in June 2021. Welcome back, Christian,” B/R Football tweeted.

“Christian Eriksen makes his first appearance for Brentford. His first time back on the pitch since suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020. Great to see you back, Christian,” ESPN FC tweeted.

It’s practically a miracle Christian Eriksen is back on the pitch. In doing so, he’s accomplished his goal.

“My goal is to play in the World Cup in Qatar. I want to play. That’s been my mindset all along. It’s a goal, a dream,” Eriksen said earlier this year, in a clip posted on his Twitter account. “Whether I’ll be picked is another thing, but it’s my dream to come back.”

Welcome back, Christian! We’re rooting for you.