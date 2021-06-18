Christian Eriksen Has Reportedly Been Released From The Hospital

Christian Eriksen has been released from the hospital following his suffering cardiac arrest on the field last Saturday.

After his release earlier today, the Dansk Boldspil-Union (Danish Football Association) posted an update about the star midfielder.

“Christian Eriksen has been through a successful operation and was today discharged from Rigshopitalet,” the statement read. “Today he also visited the national team in Helsingor — and from their he will go home and spend time with his family.”

The DBU also included a message from Eriksen himself.

“Thank you for the massive number of greetings — it has been incredible to see and feel,” Eriksen wrote. “The operation went well, andI am doing well under the circumstances. It was really great to see the guys again after the fantastic game they played last night. No need to say, that I will be cheering on them on Monday against Russia.”

Until today, Eriksen, 29, was being held in a hospital just 500 meters from the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen — the site of his collapse last week.

During the 42nd minute of Denmark’s opening EURO game against Finland, the Danish star fell to the pitch and suffered cardiac arrest. Team trainers rushed to his aid and immediately began chest compressions — finally bringing his heartbeat back with a defibrillator after several long moments.

Yesterday, Eriksen’s Denmark squad took on Belgium. Before the game, a massive “Eriksen” jersey was unfurled over the field and fans stretched out a large banner that read, “All of Denmark is with you, Christian.” At the 10-minute mark, Belgium purposefully kicked the ball out of bounds and took a moment to cheer for his recovery.

Safe travels to Eriksen has he makes the journey home to see his family later today.