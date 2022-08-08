Christian Kirk Appeared To Suffer Injury: NFL World Reacts

JACKSONVILLE, FL - MAY 23: Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) during Jacksonville Jaguars OTA Offseason Workouts on May 23, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars paid an arm and a leg to bring Christian Kirk into the fold. So an injury to their new wide receiver is something they absolutely cannot afford (no pun intended).

Jaguars insider Jordan de Lugo reported on Monday that Kirk appeared to injury himself during practice. Kirk apparently limped off the field.

Other Jaguars insiders reported a short while later that Kirk remained on the sideline for a while. But at no point did he enter the medical tent - a good sign for any injury.

Nevertheless, Jaguars fans were nearly apoplectic by the initial reporting. The wider reaction on Twitter was one of absolute despair over potentially losing their top receiver:

The Jacksonville Jaguars essentially reset the NFL wide receiver market this offseason when they gave Christian Kirk a four-year, $72 million contract.

For a player has yet to record 1,000 receiving yards in a season, the sum was seen as ludicrous. Unfortunately for the rest of the league, it set the new starting point for negotiations in new contracts for basically every receiver in the league.

A spending spree on receivers ensued with numerous receivers getting over $20 million per year in new deals.

The Jaguars will need Kirk to play like a Pro Bowl receiver in order to justify the huge sum they paid for him. Injuries aren't going to help him in that regard.