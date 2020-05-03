Christian Laettner Is Trending Before Episode 5 Of ‘The Last Dance’

Former Duke Blue Devils star Christian Laettner is trending on Twitter ahead of Episode 5 of The Last Dance on ESPN this evening.

Episode 5 of the 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls will reportedly delve into the “Dream Team.” Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and a host of the greatest NBA players of all-time led Team USA to a dominant gold medal performance in the 1992 Summer Olympics.

Laettner was on the team, too. Young basketball fans who don’t remember Laettner’s college greatness can’t understand why.

Dream Team roster was unfair: 🇺🇸 Michael Jordan

🇺🇸 Magic Johnson

🇺🇸 Scottie Pippen

🇺🇸 Charles Barkley

🇺🇸 Clyde Drexler

🇺🇸 David Robinson

🇺🇸 Chris Mullin

🇺🇸 John Stockton

🇺🇸 Karl Malone

🇺🇸 Larry Bird

🇺🇸 Patrick Ewing

🇺🇸 Christian Laettner pic.twitter.com/Z013oOzuRm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 3, 2020

“I just wanna point out Christian Laettner had no business EVER being on this team,” one fan tweeted.

“Someone clue me in. How did Christian Laettner make the Dream Team?” another added.

The reason is pretty simple. Team USA was required to have an amateur on its roster. Laetter, one of the greatest college basketball players ever, was the pick over Shaquille O’Neal. Both were selected in the 1992 NBA Draft.

Christian Laettner is trending because a bunch of 28-and-unders don't understand why he was on the Dream Team. USA Basketball had decided to put at least one amateur athlete on the team and Laettner was THE most decorated college player at the time. Simple as that. — Jon Hamm (@JonMHamm) May 3, 2020

It’s crazy to think today that a team would choose Laettner over Shaq, but Team USA needed a 12th man and the former Duke star was the more-polished player. Even Shaq admitted that.

“I was pissed off. I was jealous. But then I had to come to the realization that I was a more explosive, more powerful player, but Christian Laettner was a little bit more fundamentally sound than I was. Plus he stayed all four years and graduated. … I just think it helped me grow as a player,” O’Neal admitted in 2012.

Laettner would play in the NBA from 1992 to 2005, making the All-Star Game in 1997, but he never lived up to his college hype. O’Neal, of course, went on to become one of the most-dominant big men of all-time.

Episode 5 of The Last Dance will air at 9 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.