Christian McCaffrey Added To Injury Report: Fans React

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 25: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers scores a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of their game at Bank of America Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Once again Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey is on the team's injury report as practices get underway.

The Panthers held out their All-Pro running back from practice on Wednesday. He is currently dealing with a thigh injury.

The team noted that they have decided to give McCaffrey off on Wednesdays in general out of an abundance of caution and in an effort to keep him fresh. But given that just last week he was dealing with an ankle injury, seeing a new issue is worrisome.

Fans have taken notice and are visibly frustrated with how often McCaffrey has been injured. Fantasy football fans in particular are in shambles.

After playing 50 straight games to start his NFL career, Christian McCaffrey was limited to just 10 games between 2020 and 2021.

Prior to those injury-filled seasons though, McCaffrey was primed to be the best running back in the NFL for a long time.

In 2019 he led the NFL with 403 touches for 2,392 yards from scrimmage and 19 total touchdowns, earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors. He finished third in the Offensive Player of the Year voting that season.

That isn't to say that McCaffrey doesn't still have plenty of pep in his step. He has recorded over 100 rushing yards in each of the Panthers' last two games.

Will McCaffrey stay healthy for an entire season?