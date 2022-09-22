Christian McCaffrey Announces His Status For Sunday

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 29: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up during their game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

In case anyone thought Christian McCaffrey wasn't playing on Sunday, think again.

McCaffrey confirmed in a funny way on Thursday afternoon that he expects to play against the New Orleans Saints, even though he's dealing with an ankle injury.

“I think at this point if I went to take a leak during practice, I’d end up on the (injury) report," McCaffrey said.

McCaffrey has played in Carolina's first two games and currently has 25 carries for 135 yards and a touchdown.

He'll look to have even more of an impact as the Panthers try and notch their first win of the season.

Kickoff for Panthers-Saints will be at 1 p.m. ET and it'll be regionally televised by FOX.