Christian McCaffrey Announces His Status For Sunday
In case anyone thought Christian McCaffrey wasn't playing on Sunday, think again.
McCaffrey confirmed in a funny way on Thursday afternoon that he expects to play against the New Orleans Saints, even though he's dealing with an ankle injury.
“I think at this point if I went to take a leak during practice, I’d end up on the (injury) report," McCaffrey said.
McCaffrey has played in Carolina's first two games and currently has 25 carries for 135 yards and a touchdown.
He'll look to have even more of an impact as the Panthers try and notch their first win of the season.
Kickoff for Panthers-Saints will be at 1 p.m. ET and it'll be regionally televised by FOX.