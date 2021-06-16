Look: Christian McCaffrey Has Blunt Message For Scott Frost

Nebraska Huskers head coach Scott Frost shared his thoughts on the NCAA’s transfer portal earlier on Wednesday. Frost’s program has suffered several notable losses via the transfer portal over the course of the offseason. Luke McCaffrey, a former four-star quarterback recruit, is among those who have transferred out of Nebraska.

“The ones you really want in the portal, they already know where they’re going before they enter the portal,” said Frost, who was not-so-subtly hinting at tampering.

Frost also had a clear comment on the McCaffrey situation.

The former Nebraska quarterback transferred to Louisville, only to leave the Cardinals’ program for Rice before playing a single snap.

“Heck, we had one leave that’s already leaving where he went and he’s on to the next place,” Frost said today.

Luke’s brother, Christian McCaffrey, isn’t taking kindly to that comment from Frost. He called out the Nebraska coach on Twitter.

“Hold on didn’t you transfer?” he tweeted. “PSA to all recruits: take note on how a coach treats his players once they’re no longer useful to him.”

Frost began his college career at Stanford, only to transfer to Nebraska after two seasons. He was the Huskers’ starting quarterback for two years, leading the program to a national championship in 1997.

The former Huskers quarterback is 12-20 in three seasons as Nebraska’s head coach.