Christian McCaffrey Consulted With Legendary NFL Running Back

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 29: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up during their game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers superstar Christian McCaffrey reportedly met with a legendary NFL running back earlier this offseason.

CMC picked the brain of a Hall-of-Fame player who utilized a similar play style during his 12 years in the league: former NFL MVP Marshall Faulk.

The two reportedly discussed how McCaffrey can remain healthy while still carrying a massive load in the rushing and receiving games.

Since leading the NFL in yards from scrimmage (2,392) and rushing/receiving touchdowns (19) in 2019, McCaffrey has appeared in just 10 regular-season games due to a variety of injury issues. His aggression and willingness to put his body on the line seem to be serious contributing factors in his continued injury issues.

Faulk enjoyed consistent success in the NFL while carrying a similar load as McCaffrey. He twice led the league in yards from scrimmage and twice led the league in rushing/receiving touchdowns.

Faulk and McCaffrey are two of the three players in NFL history to log a season with 1,000+ yards in both rushing and receiving.

McCaffrey hasn't exactly kept himself out of harms way this offseason. During yesterday's joint practice with the New England Patriots, the superstar running back was at the center of a preseason scuffle.

McCaffrey is unlikely to suit up for any of the Panthers' preseason games.