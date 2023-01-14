Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of 49ers Star Christian McCaffrey

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo pose on the Red Carpet poses prior to the NFL Honors on February 1, 2020 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

In just under an hour, the San Francisco 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks in a battle of NFC West foes.

After facing each other twice during the regular season, they meet again - but this time there's more on the line. Both teams hope to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive with a win today.

Before the game kicks off, the football world learned 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey will have one less supporter in the stands. His girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, is hosting a show for the Miss Universe pageant tonight.

While she'll miss today's game, Culpo is a mainstay at 49ers games - and Carolina Panthers games before McCaffrey's trade.

Culpo is a former Miss Universe winner who has gone on to have a very successful modeling and media career.

She'll likely be keeping tabs on McCaffrey and the 49ers while hosting her show tonight.