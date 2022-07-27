Christian McCaffrey Had Scary Practice Moment: NFL World Reacts

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 29: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up during their game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

When healthy, there are few NFL players - let alone running backs - more valuable than Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey.

Unfortunately, his health has been a major question mark over the past two seasons. The 26-year-old running back was an All-Pro in 2019 after racking up over 1,300 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards.

That was his last healthy season as well. He missed the majority of each of the past two seasons, but enters the 2022 healthy - for now.

There was a slight scare at practice, though. After catching a pass down the sideline, CMC collided with a photographer. McCaffrey was fine, but a little annoyed, according to reporters.

Naturally, fans were a little worried about him.

"I'm gonna need our precious CMC in bubble wrap please," one radio host said.

"Protect him at all cost. Jesus," another fan said.

Others thinks the photographer may have worked their last day. "Whelp, he's fired lol," a fan said.

Hopefully McCaffrey can make it a full season without injury this year.