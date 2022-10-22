Christian McCaffrey Had Telling Comment After Trade To 49ers

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 18: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Former Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey seems happy to land where he did.

After being the subject of trade rumors for some time now, Carolina moved off the former All-Pro, sending him to Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers.

Speaking at his introductory press conference, McCaffrey lauded San Francisco's defensive unit. Saying he's happy that he'll only have to face them in practice from now on.

“It’s one of the best defenses I’ve ever faced and I’m happy to be on the right side of things now,” CMC told reporters.

McCaffrey lined up against the 49ers just two weeks ago where he ran for 54 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, while also catching seven passes for another 50.

Now he'll look to be the feature back on one of the most talented teams in the NFL.

He gets his start in the 4:25 window on Sunday with a matchup against the defending Super Bowl Champs.