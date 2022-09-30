Christian McCaffrey Has 2-Word Reaction To Question If He'll Play

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 29: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up during their game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Star running back Christian McCaffrey was listed as questionable on the Panthers' final injury report on Friday.

That being said, it appears CMC is confident he'll take the field in Sunday's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

During his press conference on Friday, McCaffrey said he "feels great."

McCaffrey missed Wednesday and Thursday's practice sessions with a thigh injury. He was able to return to the field for limited action during today's practice.

McCaffrey is coming off a season-high 108 rushing yards in a win over the New Orleans Saints this past weekend. This performance marked his second straight game with more than 100 yards rushing — the first time he's accomplished that feat since his All-Pro season in 2019.

The Panthers will look to continue their positive momentum in Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the Cardinals. Hopefully McCaffrey will be able to take the field and help with that cause.