Christian McCaffrey Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Being Traded

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 23: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes the ball in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Immediately after being traded last week, star running back Christian McCaffrey had a heartfelt message for Carolina Panthers fans.

"I’m forever grateful for all of the people who have helped make these past 5 1/2 years so special for me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Carolina, I will always love you," McCaffrey said to the fans.

Well, a few days later, McCaffrey is letting the truth free. When asked about the trade, the star running back admitted that he has a chip on his shoulder.

"I got traded, so yeah, I've got a chip on my shoulder," he said via 49ers reporter David Lombardi.

In his first game with the team, McCaffrey played a minor role for the 49ers. After only having a few days to learn the playbook, he racked up 62 total yards on just 10 touches.

We'll have to wait and see what he can do against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.