Christian McCaffrey Has Honest Assessment Of Panthers' Practice Plan

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 29: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up during their game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers are trying to unlock the right preseason formula for star running back Christian McCaffrey.

Ahead of the 2022 season, the frequently-injured offensive weapon believes his team is on the right track.

McCaffrey is working without restrictions during training camp practices, but he's also mixing in rest days to avoid overexertion before embarking on Year 6. Head coach Matt Rhule says the team is trying to avoid working the 26-year-old running back more than three days in a row.

“I think those days off are important,” McCaffrey said, per the team's website. “You’ve got to make sure on those days off that you’re doing everything to get ready for the next day. That’s the purpose of it. So it’s an off day, but you’re still working. You’re doing a lot of stuff with the trainers, you’re doing stuff with the strength coaches – strength stuff, flexibility stuff, to get ready for that next day. But I feel great.”

Since leading the NFL in yards from scrimmage (2,392) and rushing/receiving touchdowns (19) in 2019, McCaffrey has missed 23 games over the last two seasons. These nagging injury issues are widely considered a result of his overuse in the Panthers' offensive scheme.

With this new preseason method, McCaffrey will look to return to his All-Pro form in 2022.