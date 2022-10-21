Christian McCaffrey Has Message For Panthers After Blockbuster Trade

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 16: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers runs after his catch during a 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

Late Thursday night as the football world was locked into a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, a different NFC team made headlines.

The San Francisco 49ers acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC.

After taking a few hours to process the trade, McCaffrey took to social media with a message for the Panthers and the team's fans.

"I’m forever grateful for all of the people who have helped make these past 5 1/2 years so special for me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Carolina, I will always love you," McCaffrey said to the fans.

McCaffrey has been the lone bright spot in a horrific Panthers offense so far this season. He led the team in rushing and receiving before Thursday night's trade.

Now he figures to step right into a starting role for the 49ers, who are in the midst of a playoff race.