Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has been listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

CMC missed Wednesday and Thursday's practices with a thigh injury, but returned to the practice field on Friday.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"What else is new? Lol always hurt," one fan wrote.

"We’ve hit that point of the season I guess," another added.

"Well we made it to week 4, it was due," another said.

McCaffrey's presence on the Panthers injury report has become an all-too familiar sight. Since his outstanding All-Pro season in 2019, the star RB has played in just 13 games.

McCaffrey is off to a great start to the 2022 season in terms of production. He logged a season-high 108 rushing yards in Sunday's Week 3 win over the New Orleans Saints, marking his second straight game with more than 100 yards rushing.

Stay tuned for updates on McCaffrey's status as we head into the weekend.