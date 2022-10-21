Christian McCaffrey Reacts To Playing For Kyle Shanahan

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 29: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up during their game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

It's been less than 24 hours since Christian McCaffrey was traded to the San Francisco 49ers but he's having no issue acclimating to his new surroundings - or his new coach.

Appearing on 95.7 The Game, McCaffrey expressed his delight at getting to play under head coach Kyle Shanahan. He said that Shanahan is one of the best at putting players in a position to succeed and tailoring the scheme to what players are good at.

“I don’t think there’s anybody better at putting guys in position to have success and tailoring to what they’re good at,” McCaffrey said.

McCaffrey now goes from a team that's 1-5 with one of the NFL's worst offenses to a 49ers team that is finding their stride on offense.

The San Francisco 49ers traded an arm and a leg to the Carolina Panthers in order to bring him into the fold. With the season he's having, the 49ers could have found the final piece of a playoff - or championship - puzzle.

McCaffrey has 670 yards from scrimmage through six games and five straight games with over 100 yards from scrimmage.

With their defense, they probably don't even need McCaffrey to play like the best back in the league in order to start seeing massive improvements on offense.

Will Christian McCaffrey have his best season now that he's with the 49ers?