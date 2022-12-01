Christian McCaffrey Sends Clear Message About His Status This Weekend

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Christian McCaffrey hasn't missed a game this season despite being traded in the middle of the season. But after sustaining a knee injury in Week 12 against the New Orleans Saints, will he be fit to play in Week 13?

Judging by McCaffrey's own words, it looks like he will be. Speaking to the media on Thursday, McCaffrey said that he avoided anything serious with his knee injury and asserted that he will play on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

"I feel great," McCaffrey said.

The 49ers have been pretty smart with their utilization of McCaffrey since trading for him earlier this year. He's had only one game with the 49ers where he's gotten more than two-thirds of the offensive snaps, whereas he was given at least four-fifths of the snaps in his six games with the Carolina Panthers.

Granted, the result of that has been fewer yards per game with San Francisco than with Carolina. But the production has still been pretty comparable and the 49ers are 4-1 since bringing him on board after starting the season 3-3.

The 49ers are in a position to win the NFC West title. In just two weeks they play the Seattle Seahawks in a game that could very well decide who wins the division.

Will Christian McCaffrey play a big role in the 49ers' ongoing playoff push?