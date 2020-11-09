Christian McCaffrey Is Reportedly Dealing With A New Injury

The Spun

Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey finally returned to the field this past Sunday for the first time since mid-September. Unfortunately, it looks like he may be headed back to the sidelines.

McCaffrey, who was out due to an ankle injury, appears to have suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, his status for this week is very much “in doubt”.

McCaffrey’s injury appeared to come in the fourth quarter when he was dragged down toward the sideline and landed awkwardly on his shoulder. He was seen on the sideline after the play trying to work through some pain.

McCaffrey returned for one play but sat out the rest of the contest after that. Clearly, he wasn’t right.

The Carolina Panthers star suffered a high ankle sprain back in his team’s second game of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his return, before the shoulder injury, he rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown while also adding 10 catches for 82 yards.

Carolina’s season is starting to slip away as well. The Panthers, who rallied to get to 3-2 after McCaffrey’s first injury, have now lost four in a row and sit with a 3-6 record. They’d likely have to run the table to make the playoffs at this point.

We should know more later in the week regarding McCaffrey’s latest injury.


