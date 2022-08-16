Christian McCaffrey Stood Out Tuesday: NFL World Reacts

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 29: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up during their game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

When healthy, there are few NFL players - let alone running backs - better at the game of football than Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey.

Unfortunately, his health has been a major question mark over the past two seasons. The 26-year-old running back was an All-Pro in 2019 after racking up over 1,300 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards.

However, that was his last full season as a pro. Now, as the Panthers gear up for the 2022 season, all eyes are on the star running back and if he can stay healthy.

Earlier this afternoon, the Panthers faced off against the New England Patriots in a joint practice and reporters made it clear CMC was the best player on the field.

Fans are ready to see what he can do with a full season.

"Thins everyone loves to hear," said one fantasy football account.

"Water is wet too lol Y’all know what it is when my boy healthy," another fan said.

"And by the field, this likely means the planet," a third fan said.

Hopefully McCaffrey can make it a full season without injury this year.