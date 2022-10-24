Christian McCaffrey Uses 1 Word To Describe The Past Week

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 23: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes the ball in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

It was an eventful week for Christian McCaffrey, who all of the sudden saw his NFL world flipped upside down.

The former All-Pro running back was dealt from the struggling franchise he called home for five years, to a Niners team with Super Bowl aspirations in the matter of a few days.

When asked about how the transition has been, CMC boiled it down to one word: "weird."

“This was a weird week for me and for them,” McCaffrey told ESPN.com. “I didn’t kind of know what to expect. I know that I had a certain list of plays that were up and I think for me mentally this was just focus on everything I can, control what I can control and get rolling."

"Obviously, losing is frustrating, but I’m still getting to know these guys," he continued. "I’ve got to do my job. I’ve got to make a few more plays here.”

McCaffrey saw the field on 22 of the 49ers' 79 offensive snaps in Sunday's debut, where he recorded 62 total yards on 10 touches in th 44-23 loss.