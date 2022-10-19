Christian McCaffrey Was Asked About The Trade Rumors

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 09: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers runs the ball for a touchdown during the second half in the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Bank of America Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images) Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey has been the subject of trade rumors over the past few weeks.

It's clear the Panthers are going nowhere fast, having just fired head coach Matt Rhule. With that in mind, rumors of a potential trade involving McCaffrey started to emerge.

On Wednesday afternoon, McCaffrey met with reporters where he was asked about the trade rumors. “[I’m] keeping that away from me,” McCaffrey said, via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com.

“That’s out of my control. I’m trying to control everything I can control, and that’s having a great meeting here next. Right now I’m a Carolina Panther and I’m giving my all to this place."

When asked if he wanted to be kept in the loop regarding a possible trade, McCaffrey didn't really bite.

“If they keep me in the loop, great," he said. "If not, it doesn’t matter. Like I said, to me, I’m focused on playing against the Bucs this week right now. And I’m doing everything I can to prepare for that game.”

McCaffrey is in the midst of a strong season, with nearly 400 rushing yards and another 277 yards through the air. He leads the Panthers in both rushing and receiving this season.