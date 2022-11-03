Christian McCaffrey's Family Thought He Was Getting Traded To 1 Team

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 23: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes the ball in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers shocked the country with their acquisition of star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers last month. But of among the people most surprised by where he wound up, his own family might top the list.

According to 95.7 The Game, McCaffrey's mother Lisa admitted that the family was convinced that he would go to the Los Angeles Rams. Lisa McCaffrey said that between her son's fondness for Rams receiver Cooper Kupp and his own agent thinking that the Rams would make the deal, she was shocked to hear he was traded to the 49ers.

"He’s obsessed with Cooper Kupp, as I’m sure everybody is,” Lisa said. “He had just had somebody do a cut up of 3,000 plays, like every play Cooper Kupp had ever played in since he was born, or something ridiculous. So we spent an hour-long car ride just saying why the Rams would be a great fit. He was saying, ‘I could work out with Cooper Kupp in the offseason, this would be great.’”

“I called his agent and put his back against the wall and said, ‘Knife to your throat, who do you think it would be?’” Lisa said. “He still was reluctant to answer, but I’d say, right now I’d say Rams.”

"As I’m picking up the phone, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, where?’” Lisa said. “He goes, ‘Niners’ and I freaked out. From the top to the bottom of my body, I thought it was the Rams at that point, possibly Bills, but we still didn’t know. I didn’t think it would happen. I really, truly did not think it would happen. I didn’t have faith in John Lynch, but I love John Lynch, my new favorite person in the world. And Kyle. And Peggy (Shanahan), obviously.”

Christian McCaffrey had no trouble at all adapting to his new team, recording 149 yards from scrimmage and scoring a touchdown as a passer, rusher and receiver.

It may not have been the match they were expecting, but the early results show that McCaffrey and the 49ers are a perfect match anyway.