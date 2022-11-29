Christian Pulisic Taken To Hospital After Win On Tuesday

AL KHOR, QATAR - NOVEMBER 25: (L-R) Kieran Trippier of England, Christian Pulisic of USA during the World Cup match between England v USA at the Al Bayt Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Al Khor Qatar (Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images) Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Christian Pulisic was the hero for the United States Men's National Team on Tuesday afternoon until he got hurt right after.

Pulisic, who is arguably the team's best player, scored the goal and immediately suffered an injury. A U.S. Soccer spokesperson then confirmed to ESPN's Kyle Bonagura that it was an abdominal injury and that he went to the hospital after for scans.

The team is hoping that he'll be good to go for Saturday's knockout round match against the Netherlands, but it's too early to say right now.

He'll need to be released from the hospital and be cleared to practice before he can return to game action.

After Pulisic's goal, the USMNT was able to defend the lead for over 50 minutes in the second half against Iran to advance to the knockout stage for the third-straight World Cup that they've been a part of.

Saturday's match against the Netherlands will start at 10 a.m. ET and it'll be televised by FOX.