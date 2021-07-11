The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Christian Yelich’s Controversial Ejection

Christian Yelich ejected from Saturday night's game.MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 10: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers is held back by Quintin Berry #23 of the Milwaukee Brewers after being ejected from the game during the sixth inning at American Family Field on July 10, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Milwaukee Brewers star outfielder Christian Yelich was ejected from Saturday night’s game against the Cincinnati Reds following a controversial ruling at first base.

Yelich was ejected in the bottom of the sixth inning following a play at first base. The Brewers star was safe following an errant throw. However, the umpire determined that Yelich made a move towards second base. So, Yelich was called out as the Reds placed a tag on the Brewers star.

The Brewers star was furious with the play. He immediately got in the umpire’s face and argued with the call.

Yelich was ejected.

Many baseball fans appear to be split on this one.

Yelich did not make a clear turn towards second base. However, he clearly made somewhat of a move toward second base, which was enough for the umpire to call him out when the Reds placed the tag on him.

Was it the right call?

“That call is correct,” longtime baseball writer Keith Law tweeted.

Others, meanwhile, disagree.

“Like most baseball rules it’s so vague that it might as well say “umpires discretion” but he only took like a half step towards second and never moved out of where a runner running through first would reasonably end up. To me that should be blatant or you don’t call it,” one fan added.

Yelich spoke on the ejection following the game.

“I know I didn’t turn my shoulders,” Yelich said. “It was pretty much, in my mind, just stopping my momentum. There was no shoulder turn, in my mind, to go. I think there’s a lot of things going on there. Obviously, we didn’t agree on what happened. It is what it is.”

The Reds beat the Brewers, 4-3, on Saturday evening.


