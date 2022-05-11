Christian Yelich Hits For The Cycle: MLB World Reacts

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MARCH 29: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers is congratulated by teammates following a home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the eighth inning of a game at Miller Park on March 29, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Few feats in baseball are as difficult in a single game as "The Cycle" - a single, double, triple and a home run. But Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich achieved the feat today.

During this afternoon's game against the Cincinnati Reds, Yelich had a single, double and home run heading into the 9th inning. In the 9th with a 0-0 count, Yelich hit the ball deep into right field and scrambled to third base for a triple, completing The Cycle.

The in-game announcers and the rest of the ballpark were cheering as Yelich hit third to complete the feat. It was the third cycle of his career.

Social media has been buzzing ever since. Fans on Twitter are congratulating the man for his accomplishment while others noted the historical context of it.

Yelich is the fifth player in the last 120 years to record The Cycle three times:

Between 2013 and 2019, Christian Yelich was one of baseball's most ascendant sluggers. He made two All-Star Games in 2018 and 2019 and won the NL MVP award in 2018.

The last three years have been a bit rough for him and his numbers have suffered because of it.

But clearly the 30-year-old Yelich still has that elite slugger talent inside of him. And his Milwaukee Brewers have reached first place in the NL Central thanks in part to it.

When do you think Christian Yelich will hit The Cycle again?