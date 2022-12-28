Christmas Day Ratings For NFL, NBA Revealed

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 23: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform in Christmas costumes during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 23, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

This year's calendar saw Christmas Day fall on a Sunday, making for a unique day of professional sports action.

Christmas Day is typically dominated by an exciting slate of five NBA matchups. But this year, professional hoops had to compete with three NFL games.

The TV ratings from this holiday sports extravaganza have been released.

Once again, football is king.

Packers-Dolphins: 25.92 million

Broncos-Rams: 22.57 million

Bucs-Cardinals: 17.15 million

76ers-Knicks: 4.04 million

Lakers-Mavericks: 4.33 million

Bucks-Celtics: 6.03 million

Grizzlies-Warriors: 4.70 million

Suns-Nuggets: 2.49 million

The most viewed NBA game — a battle between the Celtics and Bucks for first place in the Eastern Conference — brought in more than 10 million less viewers than the least-viewed NFL game.

To be fair, the NBA is still early in its 2022-23 season. The NFL is approaching the end of its regular season, making for some interesting postseason scenarios.

The NFL has long raked in more viewers than the NBA — and that doesn't appear to be changing anytime soon.