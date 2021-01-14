The Spun

Alabama Star Is Reportedly Coming Back For Senior Season

Alabama standout defender Christopher Allen against Ohio State.MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: Master Teague III #33 of the Ohio State Buckeyes pushes off Christopher Allen #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the fourth quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Alabama’s offense is losing some major pieces to the National Football League, but the Crimson Tide’s defense reportedly got a big boost on Wednesday night.

According to a report from AL.com’s Matt Zenitz, the Crimson Tide will have All-SEC linebacker Christopher Allen back in 2021.

Allen, a four-star recruit coming out of high school, was one of the top defensive players in the SEC this season. He led the conference in tackles for loss with 13.

“Alabama All-SEC outside linebacker Christopher Allen is expected to return to school instead of turning pro. Led the SEC with 13 tackles for a loss this season and was viewed in the NFL scouting world as a potential Day 2 draft pick,” Zenitz reported on Wednesday night.

Allen isn’t the only notable Alabama player expected to return for the 2021 season, either.

Nick Saban recruits as well as – or better than – anyone in the country. He also seems to be extremely good at getting potential NFL Draft picks to return to school and improve on their stock.

We just saw this happen with DeVonta Smith, who returned for his senior season and ended up with a Heisman Trophy, national championship and top 10-15 pick status.


