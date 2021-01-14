Alabama Star Is Reportedly Coming Back For Senior Season

Alabama’s offense is losing some major pieces to the National Football League, but the Crimson Tide’s defense reportedly got a big boost on Wednesday night.

According to a report from AL.com’s Matt Zenitz, the Crimson Tide will have All-SEC linebacker Christopher Allen back in 2021.

Allen, a four-star recruit coming out of high school, was one of the top defensive players in the SEC this season. He led the conference in tackles for loss with 13.

“Alabama All-SEC outside linebacker Christopher Allen is expected to return to school instead of turning pro. Led the SEC with 13 tackles for a loss this season and was viewed in the NFL scouting world as a potential Day 2 draft pick,” Zenitz reported on Wednesday night.

Sources: Alabama All-SEC outside linebacker Christopher Allen is expected to return to school instead of turning pro. Led the SEC with 13 tackles for a loss this season and was viewed in the NFL scouting world as a potential Day 2 draft pick.https://t.co/u8P26gkaaQ — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 14, 2021

Allen isn’t the only notable Alabama player expected to return for the 2021 season, either.

A couple other Alabama notes, per sources: — The belief is that junior DB Josh Jobe, a potential Day 2 pick, will likely return to school instead of turning pro.

— Backup RB Brian Robinson is expected to be among the seniors who return to school instead of going to the NFL. https://t.co/OfMmO0LUpv — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 14, 2021

Nick Saban recruits as well as – or better than – anyone in the country. He also seems to be extremely good at getting potential NFL Draft picks to return to school and improve on their stock.

We just saw this happen with DeVonta Smith, who returned for his senior season and ended up with a Heisman Trophy, national championship and top 10-15 pick status.