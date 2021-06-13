A former Alabama football player and award-winning TV anchor has reportedly been found dead at the age of 45.

Christopher Sign, who played football for the Crimson Tide in the 1990s under head coach Gene Stallings, was reportedly found dead on Saturday morning.

The former Alabama football player had a career in television following his college football days. Sign was working for an ABC affiliate in Alabama prior to his passing. He previously worked in Phoenix and broke some major 2016 presidential campaign news.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Vice President and General Manager Eric S. Land released a statement on his passing.

“Our deepest sympathy is shared with Chris’s loving family and close friends. We have lost a revered colleague whose indelible imprint will serve forever as a hallmark of decency, honesty and journalist integrity. We can only hope to carry on Chris’s legacy. May his memory be for blessing,” the statement read.

We are still in shock over this news. Chris was a very good friend, and an incredible journalist. The grief today has been overwhelming. https://t.co/ulV8V5IxsK — James Spann (@spann) June 12, 2021

The death is reportedly being investigated as an apparent suicide, according to AL.com:

Veteran TV newsman and former University of Alabama football player Christopher Sign died Saturday morning in an apparent suicide, according to police. At 8:13 a.m. Saturday, the Hoover 911 center received a call of a person down at a residence on Scout Trace. Hoover police and fire personnel arrived to find the 45-year-old Sign dead. Hoover police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said the death is being investigated as a suicide.

Our thoughts are with Chris’ friends and family members during this difficult time.