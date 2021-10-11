The Spun

Legendary UFC Star Reportedly Arrested Monday Morning

A legendary UFC and MMA star was reportedly arrested on Monday morning, according to a report from TMZ Sports.

TMZ Sports is reporting that legendary fighter Chuck Liddell was arrested on early Monday morning on domestic violence allegations.

Liddell, 51, is reportedly currently in a Los Angeles jail.

TMZ Sports has learned the L.A. Sherriff’s Department received a call about a fight at a Liddell’s San Fernando Valley home.

When cops arrived, they investigated … and determined the 51-year-old former fighter was involved in a verbal argument that turned physical. We’re told the alleged victim is Liddell’s wife. She did not require medical attention.

Chuck was taken to jail … where bail was set at $20,000. He’s listed at 6’2″ and 240 pounds on his booking sheet.

Liddell, a California native, made his UFC debut in 1998. He’s one of the most-prominent MMA fighters of all-time, with a 21-9 career record.

Liddell last fought professionally in 2018. He’s stayed around the fighting game, but announced his retirement in 2020.

