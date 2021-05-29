Chuck Liddell Has Blunt Response To Potential Fight Suggestion

UFC legend Chuck Liddell won’t be getting sucked into the Jake Paul boxing spectacle.

Rumors about a potential bout between the two surfaced when Liddell responded to a tweet about “shutting up” Paul, saying “I’m ready anytime for that clown.”

I’m ready anytime for that clown https://t.co/J0QeXRvvzn — Chuck Liddell (@ChuckLiddell) May 10, 2021

When asked about the potential matchup recently though, Liddell backtracked on that statement.

“He’s not good enough to fight me,” the 51-year-old said, via TMZSports. “It just doesn’t make sense for him. None of it makes sense for this guy. He’s going to risk getting hurt like that?”

Liddell and Paul posed for a picture together after the YouTube star’s most recent fight. Liddell, also known as “Iceman,” made sure to clarify that someone from Paul’s camp or someone running the event asked for the photo op.

Paul is undefeated so far in his short boxing career. The 24 year old’s 3-0 record includes wins over fellow YouTuber Ali Eson Gib, retired NBA player Nate Robinson and most recently former UFC fighter Ben Askren.

His next opponent has not yet been determined.